You’re Welcome!

Thanks for the time you are dedicating to us, perhaps out of curiosity! If so, I inform you that you are doing the FIRST STEP, of the path that I will show you shortly!

Understanding what is happening. Consequently, act!

Which path? What each one of us is already doing, towards full awareness of the REALITY of climate change, which is taking place.

By reading these lines, in addition of what you will find in this blog over the weeks, will bring you in order: curiosity, surprise, new curiosity, awareness and finally inspiration to act in your turn.

For this, I truly thank you for the time you are dedicating TODAY to this reading. There is a huge, boundless, need for your journey (along with that of many other people) to come to an end. Only in this way you will activate the "autopilot" inside you, which is not ready to go into operation at the moment!

If I was writing these lines 10 years in the future from now, then yes it would be a waste of time. What could have been done in order to reverse a trend and the progression of natural feedback effects, already in an advanced state, would have belonged to the past.

But NOT today.

Personally, I believe it is essential, and more than ever necessary, that the APPEALS launched by S.S. Pope Francis and by S.S. the Dalai Lama (who certainly do not go in search of notoriety) do not fall on deaf ears.

Each one of us, as far as we can do, has been invited to WORK in order to make a contribution in terms of activism.

That's the reason why I'm here. Together with friends and other activists.

I have completed my journey, which I remember very well at every stage (maybe you too, when remembering yours, you’ll think back to the moment you read these lines, and the sensations they aroused within you!).

Greta’s impulse.

For me too it all started with the CURIOSITY phase, which was followed by SURPRISE.

Curiosity when I first started to hear about a 15 years old Swedish girl, who, after having reached full awareness of the situation, first began to express her disappointment through the strike on Friday from school (now in week no. 140), then annihilated the “great of the Earth” with her speeches at the most important climate conferences that have taken place in recent years.

The Amazement followed, for having seen with my own eyes what scope it managed to give to the "Fridays for Future" movement which on September 20, 2019, involved around 7 million people to express their dissent against a NON-Management of the crisis climate change by policy makers around the world.

The new curiosity that arose from taking notes during these events, made me more curious about the topic, so I started to document myself in more depth, through texts, videos, web events (whose importance and richness of contents are unfortunately often inversely proportional to the small number of people who assists).

The common denominator is always the same: we cannot wait until it is too late to ACT. We must do everything possible to contain the increase of the planet’s average temperature below 1.5 ° C (Paris Agreement, COP 21, December 2015).

Part of the problem or part of the solution?

I wondered if with my habits I was contributing to an expansion of the problem, or if I was facilitating the implementation of the solution. I did some assessments, to understand how "heavy" my lifestyle was in terms of annual carbon footprint. And with those results I have drawn conclusions, which have led me to changes.

We will discuss what the carbon footprint is and how to calculate it later, this is just a presentation of the blog! The same is also true for the natural feedback phenomena I mentioned.

Starting to follow Greta, you begin to know the exploits of activists from all over the world, who seem to come from the world of “super-heroes”, endowed with super-powers.

Yet they are normal people, who have done (or are still doing) something special. By not knowing them, one cannot draw inspiration from their exploits.

On average every 3 weeks (depending on the period of the year, in which they can become 2 or 4) we will tell stories, events, initiatives created to make a contribution to the solution of the climate crisis.

There is no more time, do not continue to be part of the problem, be a solution!

Thank you!