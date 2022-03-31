Let’s talk with… Ianna Mallayka

This time we have the great honor to ask some questions to Ianna, founder of Ianna Mallayka Environmental Organization, that we consider to all intents and purposes an example of dedication, commitment and courage for all teenagers from Italy and the rest of the world.

Please Ianna, tell us in a few lines what it means for you to be an activist for the climate and the environment

Oh, it’s about having a foresight into the future, what kind do I expect, if today the world is experiencing grave side effects of cliamte change, how worse will it be if we do nothing, would the world really exist? So being an activisit for me is about modeling the future for the future generations. It’s what makes me live today to be safe and comfortable tomorrow.

The "Trees for Valentine 2022" event was organized on February 14th 2022. How did it unfold and how did it go?

Perfectly well. Many people here in Kenya saw and adopted our poster, through the poster we together planted some 420 trees to celebrate Valentines.



Ianna with Rahmina Paulette

Ianna (R side) with Rahmina Paulette (L side)

Few days ago, it was registered a new record level of CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, with 421.59 ppm. What role can forest protection play in the coming decades in countering this trend that seems unstoppable?

It’s very disturbing, so very. What’s so worrying is the imagination that it is unstoppable, I really don’t believe so, actually this imagination will slow us down, rather even stop us altogether. I think we need to have a forest protection a policy matter at the international level, advanced by UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), much the same way democracy or good governance is promoted. The world must start giving climate mitigation through forest protection the seriousness it deserves.

The A.B.E.T.E. of St. Peter's Square campaign is focused on safeguarding a 100-year-old fir tree for Christmas 2022 and on promoting the message linked to the importance of recycling materials. What do you think of this initiative launched by Parents for Future Italy?

Christmas is the most unifying event followed by the football World Cup competition, and the Catholic fraternity is the single largest religious body worldwide. To have Parents for Future Italy use the Church as a platform for educating the world on the importance of recycling materials is timely and appropriate, and the body of Christ already united by the Christmas event offers an opportunity like no other to save the world from plastic waste as well as advance forest cover and protection. This great initiative should be replicated to cover the world as soon as possible, the globe will in my opinion experience an astounding outcome and join us in our efforts.

Do you think that the message that the Vatican would provide to the world by accepting this proposal could be important in the fight against the climate crisis?

Absolutely, absolutely.

Let's try to dream! The Vatican Secretariat accepts the proposal and will involve one or more artists who have already worked with recycled materials in the past! Would you like to be part of the working group, to be able to carry out even a small part of the work?

Of course, I am available to serve the world, I am ready.

What would you answer to those who argue that firs trees are nursery plants, which are given away like flowers, and that after 40 years should be cut down to make room for younger firs?

I will make them understand that we are using The Fir Tree to demonstrate the need to protect all trees, in fact forests worldwide. It’s that simple, we will agree, we must agree, because effects of climate warming affects all of us including those who are arguing against us. Basically, it’s because they are not sufficiently informed about our intentions.

Kisumu is just over 300 km from Kampala (Uganda), the city where one of the most influential African and global activist lives: Vanessa Nakate. Have you ever met her?

No, I have not but we are followers on Twitter, I would love to.

Elizabeth Wathuti is an environmentalist and climate activist from Kenya, and the founder of Green Generation Initiative. She received the Wangari Maathai Scholarship Award in 2016 from the Green Belt Movement of Kenya. Did you already had the opportunity to talk or work with her in the past?

We have not met, but she and I are also friends on Facebook and Twitter. We have also had Zoom meetings with her amongst other worldwide as we celebrated the 2021 World Environment Day.

Do you think that also Vanessa and Elizabeth could appreciate and support this initiative?

Oh sure, I have no doubt about that, they certainly will.

Thanks a lot Ianna for the answers and for your amazing job for the care of the planet!

It is well, I am humbled, thank you too for having me, this is a rare opportunity.

***

On average every 3 weeks we will tell stories, events, initiatives created to make a contribution to the solution of the climate crisis.

There is no more time, do not continue to be part of the problem, be a solution!

We invite readers who would like to post comments or propose stories to be included in the blog to write to us: blog.marcoferrariandco@gmail.com

Thank you!